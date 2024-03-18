'Suthra Punjab Program' In Full Swing In Zafarwal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Zafarwal Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam has said that the 'Suthra Punjab Programme' is in full swing in Zafarwal.
The municipal staff is cleaning the city's roads, parks, intersections, streets, other public places and rural areas and picking up garbage. Streetlights are being made functional, which highlights the cleanliness situation in urban and rural areas and the initiative of the Punjab CM is being appreciated by all segments of society.
The AC said that under the Suthra Punjab Program, municipal staff is working to clean road, sewerage and drains, trim grass and plants in parks and beautify greenbelts.
He said that encroachments and graffiti were being removed while a filtration plant was being activated and timely replacement of filters being ensured to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to people.
He said that under the Suthra Punjab Program, complaints received on the 'Baldia App' were also being resolved timely so that the public can be provided with best municipal services.
