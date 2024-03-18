Open Menu

'Suthra Punjab Program' In Full Swing In Zafarwal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM

'Suthra Punjab Program' in full swing in Zafarwal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Zafarwal Assistant Commissioner Farooq Azam has said that the 'Suthra Punjab Programme' is in full swing in Zafarwal.

The municipal staff is cleaning the city's roads, parks, intersections, streets, other public places and rural areas and picking up garbage. Streetlights are being made functional, which highlights the cleanliness situation in urban and rural areas and the initiative of the Punjab CM is being appreciated by all segments of society.

The AC said that under the Suthra Punjab Program, municipal staff is working to clean road, sewerage and drains, trim grass and plants in parks and beautify greenbelts.

He said that encroachments and graffiti were being removed while a filtration plant was being activated and timely replacement of filters being ensured to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to people.

He said that under the Suthra Punjab Program, complaints received on the 'Baldia App' were also being resolved timely so that the public can be provided with best municipal services.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Road Baldia All Best

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan