Swati holds farewell meeting with outgoing Railways IG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Wednesday had a farewell meeting with the outgoing Inspector General (IG) of Pakistan Railways Arif Nawaz Khan.

The minister organised the farewell meeting in the honor of Nawaz Khan and lauded his services.

He also presented a souvenir to Nawaz Khan on this occasion.

Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, additional secretary, senior joint secretary, member finance and senior officials were also present in the meeting.