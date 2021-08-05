UrduPoint.com

Swati Pays Tribute To Kashmiris Freedom Struggle

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 02:12 PM

Swati pays tribute to Kashmiris freedom struggle

Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the entire nation is observing Kashmir Exploitation Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said the entire nation is observing Kashmir Exploitation Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati on Kashmir Exploitation Day said two years ago, Indian Prime Minister Modi under his misogynistic Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology abolished Articles 370 and 35A in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"We salute the continuous struggle of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian occupation. Kashmiri people have been fighting for independence for the last 70 years," he said.

Swati said, "We stand with all the freedom fighters of IIOJK and will see Kashmiris achieving freedom in our life."

