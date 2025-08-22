Open Menu

Swiss Deputy Head Of Mission Lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss Heritage, Contribution To Pakistan’s Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 03:07 PM

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribution to Pakistan’s economy

Newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission Laurent Cousinou of the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad visited the Nestlé Pakistan factory in Sheikhupura and acknowledged the company’s commitment to Pakistan’s vision for economic growth, renewable energy and sustainability initiatives

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Aug, 2025) Newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission Laurent Cousinou of the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad visited the Nestlé Pakistan factory in Sheikhupura and acknowledged the company’s commitment to Pakistan’s vision for economic growth, renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Laurent Cousinou said, “Staying true to its Swiss heritage, its commendable that Nestlé Pakistan has led multiple initiatives over the past few years, its USD 50 million export plan by 2030 and investment of PKR 2 billion in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives in the country reflect its commitment to the country’s economic

prosperity and growth.”

Welcoming the new envoy, Faisal Nadeem, Head of Technical, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are delighted at Mr. Laurent’s visit and his keen interest in our operations. For over 35 years, Nestlé Pakistan has been committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain for the future of the country by boosting exports and investing in renewable energy and

sustainability initiatives.

The company has also further strengthened its localization journey, moving to over 90% of raw and packaging requirements locally, in turn strengthening the domestic industry.

Earlier Nestlé Pakistan initiated an investment of PKR 2 billion in its renewable energy journey, operationalizing two 2.5 and 2.6 MW solar power plants in Sheikhupura and Kabirwala, along with two biomass boilers and numerous other solar power plants in different sites. Nestlé announced its commitment to reduce its emissions and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDGs 13 and 15.

Nestlé Pakistan with its four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of foods and beverages, are helping bring tasty and balanced diets for millions of Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Exports Company Visit Sheikhupura Kabirwala United States Dollars Pakistani Rupee Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

42 seconds ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

8 minutes ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

23 minutes ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

38 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

2 hours ago
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

4 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan