Swiss Envoy Acknowledges Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Peace

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Swiss envoy acknowledges Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged Pakistan's contribution for conflict prevention in the region.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same.

