SWMC budget for 2021-22 approved

SIALKOT, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-:The board of Governors of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) approved annual budget of Rs 1284 million of the Company for 2021-22 while Rs 10 million would be spent on keeping the city clean on coming Eidul Azha.

The 69th meeting of the BOGs was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while CEO MCS Khalid Javed Goraia, DD Development Abdul Rauf and other members of BOGs attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the SWMC authorities to make special cleanliness arrangements in the city on Eidul Adha.

He said that incentives would be given to SWMC employees for their good performance.