Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Elected As Senate Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2024 | 12:47 PM

Saidal Khan Nasir of PML-N has been elected as Deputy Chairman Senate post.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) PPP stalwart Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani clinches the Senate chairmanship uncontested, marking a significant development in Pakistan's political landscape.

Accompanying him is Saidal Khan Nasir of PML-N, who secures the Deputy Chairman Senate post without opposition.

The swearing-in ceremony, followed by the election process, unfolded smoothly in the Senate premises.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar administered the oath to the incoming senators, extending felicitations on their new roles.

The composition of the Senate now includes 18 members from PPP, 14 from PML-N, and 3 from JUI-F, with Mohsin Naqvi sworn in as an independent senator.

However, Faisal Vawda abstained from the oath-taking. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was entrusted with overseeing the proceedings as the President Officer, scheduling the election session for the Senate's top positions at 12:30 pm.

