Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Swat Thursday organized a youth symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship.

Addressing the event, Kashif Irshad, Senior Manager KPCVE emphasized the need to discuss critical strategies for fostering unity and economic development among the youth. "Fostering partnerships between youth organizations, government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international bodies can amplify the impact of youth-led peace initiatives," he said.

Manager KPCVE, Dr. Irfan Ullah said that implementing educational programs that promote peace, tolerance, and conflict resolution is crucial for mutual coexistence and peace in our society.

He said that universities can play a vital role in integrating peace studies into their curricula to help young people to understand root causes of violence and importance of peace.

Dr. Jamal Ud Din, Head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies highlighted the significance of youth in fostering a peaceful and economically vibrant society through perception management, grand narratives and consensus-building.

The event aimed to engage youth in discussions on promoting unity and economic development. The symposium featured interactive sessions on perception management, entrepreneurship training, and networking opportunities, leading to actionable recommendations for integrating these themes into the university curriculum and establishing ongoing youth forums and mentorship programmes.