Open Menu

Symposium Held On Perception Management, National Integration, Entrepreneurship

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship

The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Swat Thursday organized a youth symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Swat Thursday organized a youth symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship.

Addressing the event, Kashif Irshad, Senior Manager KPCVE emphasized the need to discuss critical strategies for fostering unity and economic development among the youth. "Fostering partnerships between youth organizations, government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international bodies can amplify the impact of youth-led peace initiatives," he said.

Manager KPCVE, Dr. Irfan Ullah said that implementing educational programs that promote peace, tolerance, and conflict resolution is crucial for mutual coexistence and peace in our society.

He said that universities can play a vital role in integrating peace studies into their curricula to help young people to understand root causes of violence and importance of peace.

Dr. Jamal Ud Din, Head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies highlighted the significance of youth in fostering a peaceful and economically vibrant society through perception management, grand narratives and consensus-building.

The event aimed to engage youth in discussions on promoting unity and economic development. The symposium featured interactive sessions on perception management, entrepreneurship training, and networking opportunities, leading to actionable recommendations for integrating these themes into the university curriculum and establishing ongoing youth forums and mentorship programmes.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Young Media Event Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 billion

3 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry's charge

Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry's charge

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, ..

Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, collaborations

3 minutes ago
 Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

22 minutes ago
 UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan

UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister

CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $14.585 billion

6 minutes ago
 Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister

1 hour ago
 Seminar held on planning for development of city

Seminar held on planning for development of city

1 hour ago
 AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country

1 hour ago
 Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexi ..

Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan