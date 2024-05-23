Symposium Held On Perception Management, National Integration, Entrepreneurship
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 09:41 PM
The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Swat Thursday organized a youth symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Swat Thursday organized a youth symposium on Perception Management, National Integration, and Entrepreneurship.
Addressing the event, Kashif Irshad, Senior Manager KPCVE emphasized the need to discuss critical strategies for fostering unity and economic development among the youth. "Fostering partnerships between youth organizations, government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international bodies can amplify the impact of youth-led peace initiatives," he said.
Manager KPCVE, Dr. Irfan Ullah said that implementing educational programs that promote peace, tolerance, and conflict resolution is crucial for mutual coexistence and peace in our society.
He said that universities can play a vital role in integrating peace studies into their curricula to help young people to understand root causes of violence and importance of peace.
Dr. Jamal Ud Din, Head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies highlighted the significance of youth in fostering a peaceful and economically vibrant society through perception management, grand narratives and consensus-building.
The event aimed to engage youth in discussions on promoting unity and economic development. The symposium featured interactive sessions on perception management, entrepreneurship training, and networking opportunities, leading to actionable recommendations for integrating these themes into the university curriculum and establishing ongoing youth forums and mentorship programmes.
Recent Stories
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $14.585 billion
Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry's charge
Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, collaborations
Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead
UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan
CEO Huawei meets Finance Minister
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $14.585 billion
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister
Seminar held on planning for development of city
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country
Nine dead, dozens hurt, as stage collapses at Mexico election rally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah assumes IPC Ministry's charge3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar eager to foster cultural exchange, collaborations3 minutes ago
-
UAE President commits $10 b investment in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Dr Jamali calls on provincial health minister1 hour ago
-
Seminar held on planning for development of city1 hour ago
-
AKAH observes School Safety Day across the country1 hour ago
-
Magistrate visits Saddar Zone to check notified price lists1 hour ago
-
NACTA organizes seminar on role of Madaris1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi assures to address problems, concerns of tribal peop ..1 hour ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take indiscriminate action against electricity thieves1 hour ago
-
Shafay visits Iranian consulate to condole demise of President Raisi1 hour ago
-
Govt trying to make 'Gwadar Port' trade hub to boost economy: Qaiser1 hour ago