Tabish Suggests Increase In Power Tariff To Bring Circular Debt Zero

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:52 AM

Tabish suggests increase in power tariff to bring circular debt zero

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power, Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday suggested that increase in power tariff would help bring circular debt to zero

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power, Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday suggested that increase in power tariff would help bring circular debt to zero.

Enhancing tariff rate in electricity sector would address the issue of circular debt forever, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The usage of electricity in the industrial sector has surged to 16 per cent during the period of last two month, he disclosed. We are trying to lessen the burden on domestic consumers and for this, steps were being taken to generate more energy to meet need of the country, he said. About International Power Producers (IPPs) issue, Tabish Gauhar said there was dire need to settle the matters with the companies dealing IPPs, before given time frame.

