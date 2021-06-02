Tajik President Arrives In Islamabad Today
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:26 AM
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon accompanied by a high-level delegation was received by Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar at Nur Khan Airbase.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2021) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a two day visit to Pakistan.
Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received him at Nur Khan Airbase.
The Tajik President is accompanied by a high-level delegation.
During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.
The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.
A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.