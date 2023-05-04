UrduPoint.com

Talha, Inbox CEO Discuss 'Road To Makkah' Project

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inbox, a company working on the 'Road to Makkah' project in Pakistan, on Thursday called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and gave him an inclusive briefing on the project.

The minister told a terminal at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) would be earmarked for Saudi immigration and customs authorities and Saudi immigration counters at the terminal would to be completed by May 8.

Talha said he himself would visit the Saudi immigration terminal along with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and review the arrangements.

He said through 'Road to Makkah' project, customs and immigration of Pakistani pilgrims would be held at the IIA and they would be exempted from the same process at the Saudi airports.

Earlier, the minister held an important meeting with the designated bank coordinators and said the nominated banks were key stakeholders of the ministry.

He urged the nominated banks to work in the best interest of pilgrims and provide the best facilities to the 'Guests of Allah' under social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui met with Minister Talha.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's American lawyer Clive Stafford Smith, Chairman of Pasban Democratic Party Altaf Shakoor and others were present on this occasion.

They congratulated the Talha on assuming the portfolio of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He was informed about the efforts regarding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. He assured all possible cooperation into the matter.

