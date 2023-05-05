UrduPoint.com

Talha, Inbox CEO Discuss 'Road To Makkah' Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Talha, Inbox CEO discuss 'Road to Makkah' project

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inbox, a company working on the 'Road to Makkah' project in Pakistan, called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and gave him an inclusive briefing on the project the other day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inbox, a company working on the 'Road to Makkah' project in Pakistan, called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood and gave him an inclusive briefing on the project the other day.

The minister told a terminal at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) would be earmarked for Saudi immigration and customs authorities and Saudi immigration counters at the terminal would to be completed by May 8.

Talha said he himself would visit the Saudi immigration terminal along with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and review the arrangements.

He said through 'Road to Makkah' project, customs and immigration of Pakistani pilgrims would be held at the IIA and they would be exempted from the same process at the Saudi airports.

Earlier, the minister held an important meeting with the designated bank coordinators and said they were key stakeholders of the ministry.

He urged the designated banks to work in the best interest of pilgrims and provide the best facilities to the 'Guests of Allah' under social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui met with Minister Talha.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Dr Aafia Siddiqui's American lawyer Clive Stafford Smith, Chairman of Pasban Democratic Party Altaf Shakoor and others were present on this occasion.

They congratulated the Talha on assuming the portfolio of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

He was informed about the efforts regarding the release of Aafia Siddiqui.

He assured all possible cooperation into the matter.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Aafia Siddiqui Company Visit Road Saudi Bank Makkah Same May All From Best Airport

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condo ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

16 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 hour ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

1 hour ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

1 hour ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.