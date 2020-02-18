Taliban set to sign peace deal with the US in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the deal will be signed at the end of February and 5,000 Taliban prisoners will be released from different jails in Afghanistan soon after the deal with the US.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Afghan Taliban have said that they are set to sign peace deal as talks with the United States on it have concluded, the reports say here on Tuesday.

“The peace talks with the US have come to conclusion after so many ups and downs,” a senior Taliban leader seeking anonymity has told Pakistan Point today. He has said: “The talks were held in a very constructive way in Doha and we agreed on certain major issues and are set to sign the accord by the end of this ongoing month,”.

He further states that both sides have decided to create friendly environment in Afghanistan before signing any peace deal and will stop fighting for a few days.

“This is deal either may be an extension in t he ceasefire or may be permanent,” he further says. The sources considered to be close to the Taliban also confirm that the peace deal will be held in Doha soon. Prominent leaders from the Muslim countries, Europe, Afghanistan’s neighbors, NATO, UNO and from Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be invited for their participation in the final ceremony.

Under the new deal, the US will release 5,000 Taliban prisoners languishing in different jails in Afghanistan, they said, pointing out that there are over 11,000 prisoners presenting suffering in Afghan jails. The Taliban, they said, would release 1,000 prisoners, majority of them are members of the Afghan security establishment from their custody.

Pakistan played an important role in peace deal between the US and the Taliban and appreciated the deal between both sides, saying that peace in Afghanistan is a long awaited thing.

“Pakistan can’t afford conflict in Afghanistan at any cost,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a Summit on Afghan Refugees in Islamabad on Monday. He said Pakistan did what it could for peace in Afghanistan. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who is currently n Pakistan also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and for hosting Afgan refugees.

“The other countries should also follow spirit of Pakistan for the rights and safety of refugees,” said the UNO Secretary General.