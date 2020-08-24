Tandoor association increases price of roti, naan in Hassanabdal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Nanbais (bakers) in Hassanabdal had increase price of roti and naan on their own without official approval and in this connection issued their own price list

Interestingly, the association had announced to impose a fine worth Rs 10 thousand who sell roti or naan according to official price list issued by local administration. It has observed that the tandoor owners had increased the prices of simple roti, khameeri roti and naan in Hassanabdal and notification had also been issued by the chairman tandoor association is this regard.

It had observed that the local administration had failed to control prices of naan which was being sold at Rs 12 instead of official rate of Rs 12 and roti was being sold at Rs 10 instead of official rate of Rs 8.

Patron in Chief, Tandoor Association Hassanabdal Mohammad Rafeeq when contacted has said that the increase in the prices of naan, khameri roti and naan have been increased due to an increase in the prices of flour; the rate of 20kg packing of flour has jumped to Rs 1030 from Rs 850. He added that the price of kulcha, roghni naan and tandoori paratha would also be increased by Rs5 each. "The gas tariff hike has increased our bill by almost double while the price of flour has been increased by Rs.

400 to Rs. 600 per 80 kg depending on the quality of flour," He added.

On the other hand, the citizens had strongly reacted to the self-increased prices of Naan and Roti, saying that the poor will starve to death by the increased prices of Nan and roti. The residents blamed the increase in prices on the local administration to tame this mafia illegally implanting their own price list in the city. "We are forced to buy roti for Rs. 10 and naan for Rs. 12 as compared to previous rates of Rs. 8 and Rs. 10," Said Zafar Iqbal, a daily wager while buying roti for lunch from a local tandoor.

"There is no local government in the city and the tandoorwalas increase prices on their own". Said Kauser Perveen- who works as a maid at a private school. She added that the increase in the price of Roti and Nan meant that the two items were now beyond their budget.

Commenting over the issue, PPP local leader and former ticket holder PPP NA-55 Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of increase in prices of Naan and Roti has directed to ensure sale of commodity at fix rate but administration did not implementing the orders.