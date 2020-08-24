UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tandoor Association Increases Price Of Roti, Naan In Hassanabdal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

Tandoor association increases price of roti, naan in Hassanabdal

The Nanbais (bakers) in Hassanabdal had increase price of roti and naan on their own without official approval and in this connection issued their own price list

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Nanbais (bakers) in Hassanabdal had increase price of roti and naan on their own without official approval and in this connection issued their own price list.

Interestingly, the association had announced to impose a fine worth Rs 10 thousand who sell roti or naan according to official price list issued by local administration. It has observed that the tandoor owners had increased the prices of simple roti, khameeri roti and naan in Hassanabdal and notification had also been issued by the chairman tandoor association is this regard.

It had observed that the local administration had failed to control prices of naan which was being sold at Rs 12 instead of official rate of Rs 12 and roti was being sold at Rs 10 instead of official rate of Rs 8.

Patron in Chief, Tandoor Association Hassanabdal Mohammad Rafeeq when contacted has said that the increase in the prices of naan, khameri roti and naan have been increased due to an increase in the prices of flour; the rate of 20kg packing of flour has jumped to Rs 1030 from Rs 850. He added that the price of kulcha, roghni naan and tandoori paratha would also be increased by Rs5 each. "The gas tariff hike has increased our bill by almost double while the price of flour has been increased by Rs.

400 to Rs. 600 per 80 kg depending on the quality of flour," He added.

On the other hand, the citizens had strongly reacted to the self-increased prices of Naan and Roti, saying that the poor will starve to death by the increased prices of Nan and roti. The residents blamed the increase in prices on the local administration to tame this mafia illegally implanting their own price list in the city. "We are forced to buy roti for Rs. 10 and naan for Rs. 12 as compared to previous rates of Rs. 8 and Rs. 10," Said Zafar Iqbal, a daily wager while buying roti for lunch from a local tandoor.

"There is no local government in the city and the tandoorwalas increase prices on their own". Said Kauser Perveen- who works as a maid at a private school. She added that the increase in the price of Roti and Nan meant that the two items were now beyond their budget.

Commenting over the issue, PPP local leader and former ticket holder PPP NA-55 Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of increase in prices of Naan and Roti has directed to ensure sale of commodity at fix rate but administration did not implementing the orders.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Punjab Budget Fine Sale Tame Buy Nan Price Gas From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-55 Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Recalls US Report on Impact of Si ..

3 minutes ago

Committee formed to conduct inquiry against Hydera ..

3 minutes ago

Police conducts search operation in R. A Bazzar ar ..

3 minutes ago

172 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Sindh

3 minutes ago

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Syria, Note Interest in C ..

3 minutes ago

Head of Sicily at Loggerheads With Italian Gov't O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.