Tandoors Defying Price Cuts To Face Action In Attock

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 09:10 PM

The district administration in Attock on Wednesday initiated a crackdown to enforce the revised prices of roti and naan at Rs. 16 and Rs. 20 respectively

During the operation, 706 roti and naan outlets across the district were inspected, resulting in the arrest of nine shop owners. Additionally, fines were imposed on 33 violators, totaling Rs. 94,500.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, speaking to journalists, stated that price magistrates would conduct surprise visits to the markets of all six tehsils daily, both in the morning and evening.

He emphasized that the government would not tolerate anyone selling bread at inflated prices.

In response to a question, he highlighted that the price of a 20kg bag of flour had decreased by Rs. 500, and the positive effects of this reduction should be passed on to the public.

Raza stressed the importance of clearly displaying price lists in all shops and urged local administrations to ensure their implementation.

