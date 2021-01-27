UrduPoint.com
Tanker With 50,000 Liter Oil Overturns In Jafarabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

An oil tanker was overturned due to over-speeding at Jafarabad on Wednesday morning, spilling 50,000 liters of oil on the road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :An oil tanker was overturned due to over-speeding at Jafarabad on Wednesday morning, spilling 50,000 liters of oil on the road.

As per details, Police said fire brigade and rescue teams reached at the spot and blocked the road for general traffic for some hours to avoid any untoward incident.

The driver of the oil tanker managed to escape from the scene while the cleaner of the tanker was arrested by Police, a Private news channel reported.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the accident.

