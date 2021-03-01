UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarbaila Dam's Water Level Declined To 1411.52 Feet

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tarbaila Dam's water level declined to 1411.52 feet

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbail Wednesday reduced to 1411.52 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 588 megawatts.

According to the Tarbail Dam officials, 8 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 588 megawatts of electricity have also been produced while only 9 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 127 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded at 1411.52 feet.

Today 21300 cusec feet water inflow was recorded while outflow also remained 27000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also disclosed that today 400 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

38 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

56 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.