Task force chief declares 16 feeders of Peshawar load shedding free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The provincial task force has taken a step forward by declaring zero load shedding on 16 feeders across Peshawar here on Tuesday.

In the next few days, most of the feeders in other districts including Peshawar, where target recovery from non-paying consumers and the use of illegal electricity has been eliminated, will be declared load shedding free.

The task force has so far recovered Rs. 1.5 billion from the defaulting consumers in Peshawar during a short period of 4 months. Furthermore, tributes paid to Commissioner Peshawar Division, CCP Peshawar along with PESCO Chief for conducting successful operations and declaring 16 feeders of the city as load shedding free.

These views were expressed by the head of Provincial Task Force for Energy, Additional Chief Secretary of Home & Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed, while presiding over the 8th session of Provincial Task Force.

All divisional commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Secretary Energy Department Ijaz Khan and Chief Executive of PESCO Engineer Akhtar Hameed also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, CEO PESCO said that the provincial task force created for the recovery of dues from the electricity consumers in KP and to stop the misuse of electricity has recovered billions of rupees in a short period of 4 months while heavy fines have been imposed including registration of cases.

He further said that out of total 99 feeders of Peshawar, a campaign was started for recovery and elimination of power theft in 78 feeders, in which Rs. 1.5 billion has been recovered so far and 5% reduction in line losses and 13% recovery targets have been increased. He said that 16 feeders located in different areas of Peshawar have been declared free from today.

During the meeting, despite the recovery of 2.6 billion by Commissioner Mardan, concern was expressed about load shedding in 17 feeders. On this occasion, orders were issued to the police to find out the reasons for load shedding in Mardan. Similarly, Tesco officials in Mula Gori area of Khyber district assured to cooperate with the police and district administration for recovery from commercial customers.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the task force, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed paid tribute to team of Task force by declaring 16 feeders of Peshawar for making load shedding free and warned the people to continue paying bills and stop illegal consumption of electricity so that the entire province would be made load shedding free.