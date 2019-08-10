Tax collection, business registration facility made online: Hashim Jawan Bakht

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht said the collection and registration have been made online under the Punjab Employees Social Security Institute.

The online funds' collection would benefit people in doing their businesses, the minister said while presiding over a meeting organized by chief minster's special monitoring unit, held in order to analyze the performance of the Human and Labour Department.

The legal requirements for the establishment of Punjab Works Welfare Fund have also been completed, he said and added that Punjab Revenue Authority will be authorized for funds' collection after the approval of the Act.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said special attention would be given to protect the rights of the people as its the part of PTI's election manifesto to uplift the poor segment of the society.

He directed that a third party audit should be conducted and the Department of Industries, the Investment board and the Law Department should work together to resolve the issues concerning protection of workers' rights.

He said public private partnership should also be utilized for the establishment of labor colonies.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Secretary Sarah Aslam, Head of Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif and other officials participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Nasir Majeed Khan Niazi said the prime minister was paying special attention to the welfare laws.

The secretary Labour and Human Resource told during the meeting that more than 50,000 children were getting free education under the department's 65 workers welfare schools.

