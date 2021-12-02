Tax collection in November increased 35 per cent: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that tax collection in November 2021 stood at Rs. 470 billion and witnessed an increase of 35 per cent as compared to the previous year.

In his tweet, he said this meant that despite coronavirus economic activity in Pakistan was booming and businesses flourishing.