TBCP-KP holds seminar, walk to mark International TB Day

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) : District TB Control Programme (TBCP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Association for Community Development (ACD) here on Wednesday held an awareness seminar and walk to mark International Tuberculosis (TB) Day.

The seminar was held at District Health Office and attended by concerned officers of the Health Department, TBCP, representatives of ACD and people from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Program Officer TBCP Dr Shaheen Iqbal said that every year approximately 573,000 people are affected by TB in Pakistan among which 370,000 persons were diagnosed while the remaining 203,000 were living without a diagnosis.

He said the worrisome fact is that about 44,000 people lost their lives every year due to avoiding a cure for the disease.

He informed that two or more weeks of cough, mild fever, sweats during night sleep, loss of appetite and weight loss are the symptoms of TB, adding if someone feels these symptoms, he should get a free sputum examination from a government or private laboratory for the diagnosis of TB and get himself examined by an authorized doctor.

He said that TB disease can be eliminated by taking treatment for six months, consecutively.

He urged people and authorities to come forward and play their role in the eradication of TB from our society so that maximum number of human lives could be saved.