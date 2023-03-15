UrduPoint.com

TBCP-KP Holds Seminar, Walk To Mark International TB Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 08:20 PM

TBCP-KP holds seminar, walk to mark International TB Day

District TB Control Programme (TBCP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Association for Community Development (ACD) here on Wednesday held an awareness seminar and walk to mark International Tuberculosis (TB) Day

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) : District TB Control Programme (TBCP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Association for Community Development (ACD) here on Wednesday held an awareness seminar and walk to mark International Tuberculosis (TB) Day.

The seminar was held at District Health Office and attended by concerned officers of the Health Department, TBCP, representatives of ACD and people from all walks of life.

Addressing the participants, Provincial Program Officer TBCP Dr Shaheen Iqbal said that every year approximately 573,000 people are affected by TB in Pakistan among which 370,000 persons were diagnosed while the remaining 203,000 were living without a diagnosis.

He said the worrisome fact is that about 44,000 people lost their lives every year due to avoiding a cure for the disease.

He informed that two or more weeks of cough, mild fever, sweats during night sleep, loss of appetite and weight loss are the symptoms of TB, adding if someone feels these symptoms, he should get a free sputum examination from a government or private laboratory for the diagnosis of TB and get himself examined by an authorized doctor.

He said that TB disease can be eliminated by taking treatment for six months, consecutively.

He urged people and authorities to come forward and play their role in the eradication of TB from our society so that maximum number of human lives could be saved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Cure All From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

13 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

27 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

27 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

27 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

24 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.