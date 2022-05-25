Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says a four-member team has been made under PTI leader Dr. Babar Awan for dialogue while Imran Khan says they will not strike any deal until dissolution of assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a team is being constitutes to hold talks with the PTI.

"We are forming team to hold talks with the PTI," said Rana Sanaullah while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present there. Rana Sana said that they are going to hold talks with the PTI.

He said a four member committee headed by PTI leader Dr. Babar Awan was formed for talks.

Earlier, Imran Khan rejected the reports of deal and said they would continue their sit in till dissolution of assemblies.

He said they would hold their sit-in after reaching Islamabad.