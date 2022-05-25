UrduPoint.com

Team In Making For Talks With PTI: Rana Sana

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Team in making for talks with PTI: Rana Sana

The Interior Minister says a four-member team has been made under PTI leader Dr. Babar Awan for dialogue while Imran Khan says they will not strike any deal until dissolution of assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that a team is being constitutes to hold talks with the PTI.

"We are forming team to hold talks with the PTI," said Rana Sanaullah while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present there. Rana Sana said that they are going to hold talks with the PTI.

He said a four member committee headed by PTI leader Dr. Babar Awan was formed for talks.

Earlier, Imran Khan rejected the reports of deal and said they would continue their sit in till dissolution of assemblies.

He said they would hold their sit-in after reaching Islamabad.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Babar Awan Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

Azadi March: Imran Khan rejects deal with govt

32 minutes ago
 Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Dem ..

Five Foreign Ships Left Port of Mariupol After Demining - Zakharova

24 minutes ago
 First-ever Pak-Japan Center to strengthen bilatera ..

First-ever Pak-Japan Center to strengthen bilateral cooperation inaugurated at N ..

36 minutes ago
 European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions C ..

European Council Sure New Anti-Russian Sanctions Can Be Agreed Before EU Summit ..

40 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Discuss Swap Supplies of Oil, Gas; In ..

Russia, Iran Discuss Swap Supplies of Oil, Gas; Investments in Joint Projects - ..

40 minutes ago
 Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

Azadi March: PTI, govt strike deal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.