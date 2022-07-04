Technical Training Centres at Killa Saifullah, Khaliq Abad, Kharan to be functional this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Technical Training Centres at Killa Saifulla, Khaliq Abad and Kharan would be functional during the ongoing year as over 70 percent of construction work has been completed.

The Balochistan government had initiated the establishment of six Technical Training Centres at an estimated cost of Rs1,200 million to provide skill based technical training to the youth for getting better job opportunities abroad.

The government designed the plan to set up six Technical Training Centres to meet the challenges of the present day human resource needs and to overcome lack of technical human resource in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP here on Monday.

The technical training centres would also be established in Quetta, Pishin, Punjgor, Sibi, Awaran and Khulu district. The construction work of Technical Training Centre at Harnai would also be started soon, he added.

"The youth will be imparted skills development training in various technical fields. That will not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also for the province as well.

" He said the purpose of free of cost technical professional training was to enhance skills and capabilities of the youth to enable them to set up start-up businesses and get jobs in industrial fields.

He said that the skills development programme was launched in the province to polish skills of youngsters so that they avail opportunities from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in the future.

He said it would link Balochistan with the world and also urged the quarters concerned to ensure measures to provide professional technical training to youth for enhancing skills.

He mentioned that quality education was important for development of the province, The official stressed that backwardness of the province could only be removed through better knowledge and technical training.

The provincial government has also decided to strengthen technical centres to ensure easy access towards technical education in the province, he added.

