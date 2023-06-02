Technical training relates to Industries for progress in industrialization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical education and Industry and Craft Muhammad Adnan Jalil Friday emphasized on adopting a coordinated system between technical training providers and related industries.

According to a release of the workforce, the youth will get the best opportunities for employment in the private sector and directed to keep it for display in the market, the Minister said. He said during his visit to the Center of Excellence in Technical Education established in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Inspected and highly appreciated, they reviewed and took keen interest in the women-made garments, sewing, IT training, and training activities given to the youth in various fields.

On this occasion, MD Abdul Ghaffar, Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Javed Iqbal Khattak, Principal of the Center Dr.

Hazrat Hussain, and other staff were also present.

Work and other inventions should be highlighted through display centers so that it can be marketed, he said, adding that the skills imparted in the institute should be tailored to the exact market needs so that these trained people can be employed abroad and in the private sector within the country.

To get better employment in the sector, meanwhile, the caretaker provincial minister also inspected the land allocated for the new building of Academic under construction at the back of the center and the new building of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He directed to complete the construction work of the office as soon as possible.