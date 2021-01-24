Teenager biker killed

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy, riding a motorcycle, was killed after being hit by a speeding tractor-trolly, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Awais was on his way back when a speeding tractor-trolly hit him near Chack No 23-2/L.

The boy received severe injuries and died on-the-spot. The unidentified driver fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.