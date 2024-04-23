Teenager dies of suffocation

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A 13-year-old boy died of suffocation as rope of a swing entangled around his neck during swinging on Tuesday

at Chak No 52/10R, in Tehsil Jehanian of district Khanewal.

According to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital sources, Saim son of Ghulam Sarwar, a student of class 9, was enjoying swing when the rope of the swing entangled around his neck.

As a result, he died due to sever suffocation.

The body was shifted to THQ hospital for necessary procedure. Police are investigating the matter.