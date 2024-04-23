Teenager Dies Of Suffocation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A 13-year-old boy died of suffocation as rope of a swing entangled around his neck during swinging on Tuesday
at Chak No 52/10R, in Tehsil Jehanian of district Khanewal.
According to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital sources, Saim son of Ghulam Sarwar, a student of class 9, was enjoying swing when the rope of the swing entangled around his neck.
As a result, he died due to sever suffocation.
The body was shifted to THQ hospital for necessary procedure. Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unknown person shot dead police constable1 minute ago
-
Shehbaz Town searched during operation1 minute ago
-
Voters rejected PTI's narrative of hatred, hypocrisy and lies in bye-elections: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
President highlights significance of enhanced aerial connectivity11 minutes ago
-
SP conducted Khuli Katchery to address public complaints11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers launched11 minutes ago
-
Kohat Deputy Commissioner chairs meeting on sanitation and encroachments11 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of nomination papers for NA-148 bye-election completes11 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi for promotion of modern centers of arts, science11 minutes ago
-
NAEAC conducts accreditation assessment at SAU11 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies in water tank21 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to take meaningful actions to tackle religious intolerance, advance human rights21 minutes ago