Teenager domestic worker tortured by employers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A 13-year-old domestic worker was tortured by her employers in Sadar area on Thursday.

Police said teenager Maryam, working in the house for nine months, was thrashed and burnt by the employers. When victim's parents went to meet her, the employers, identified as landlady Afshan, her brother Nadeem and Akmal showed reluctance to let them meet the girl. Victim's mother Sakina when went inside the house, she found the girl injured due to torture.

The South Cantonment police registered a case against the couple, who had fled their house. Police said teams had been formed to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the IGP. He said those responsible for the violence would be arrested soon. Justice should be provided to the girl at any cost, he said and also directed the officials concerned to provide the best possible treatment to the victim in the hospital.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana has ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. "Violence against children and women cannot be tolerated and there will be justice," he pledged.