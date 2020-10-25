Teenager recovered after one year of his missing

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Pattoki police claimed on Sunday to have recovered a teenager from Daska after one year of his disappearance from Hussain Khanwala locality.

Police said that Muhammad Usman Javed (14) had gone missing a year ago from Chak No 8, Hussain Khanwala.

His father Muhammad Javed had got registered a kidnapped case against unidentified persons.

Taking notice of the kidnap, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar directed the DSP Pattoki Muhammad Ikram Khan and SHO Sadr Pattoki Hafiz Atif Nazir to ensure the recovery of kidnapped boy at the earliest.

After hectic efforts, the police succeeded in recovering Usman Javed from Daska and handed him over to his father.