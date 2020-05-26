Tehsildar visits Timergara Bazar

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Tehsildar Lower Dir, Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Timargara bazaar and registered cases against those not following SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety of general public from COVID-19.

He, on the directives of the Commissioner Malakand Division, also imposed fine on the hoteliers for for violating the SOPs and kept the hotel open tourists.

On clear instruction of the Commissioner Malakand Division and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Saadat Hassan, Tehsildar Timergara, Amjad Khan visited Timergara Bazaar and imposed fine on all those violating the SOPs.

Acting AC Timergara Hafizullah strongly urged hotel owners and bakers to refrain from such activities in future.