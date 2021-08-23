UrduPoint.com

Ten Muslim Youth Arrested On Charge Of Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 12:00 PM

Ten Muslim youth arrested on charge of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested ten Muslim youth on the charge of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Madhya Pradesh state of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police imposed black law National Security Act (NSA) against four out of 10 detainees for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram event in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

The development comes a day after some RSS extremists staged demonstration and demanded tough action against those people who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Geeta Colony area on the night of August 19.

Ujjain superintendent of police Satyendra Shukla confirmed to media that the NSA has been invoked on four persons who among others had allegedly shouted the slogans. He refused to give Names of the accused.

The district collector invoked the NSA on four accused on the recommendation of the police. Shukla said police have arrested ten people for sloganeering so far.

Related Topics

India Police Ujjain August Muslim Media Event Muharram

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 80 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

30 minutes ago
 Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special e ..

Emirati-Chinese ties witnessing historic special era: UAE Ambassador to China

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

UAE Ambassador meets with Kuwaiti Health Minister

1 hour ago
 Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business ..

Fifth China-Arab States Expo seals $24 bn business deals

1 hour ago
 Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after lau ..

Traffic violations decrease in Islamabad after launch of e-tickets

1 hour ago
 The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equ ..

The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technolo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.