Ten Muslim youth arrested on charge of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested ten Muslim youth on the charge of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Madhya Pradesh state of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police imposed black law National Security Act (NSA) against four out of 10 detainees for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram event in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

The development comes a day after some RSS extremists staged demonstration and demanded tough action against those people who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Geeta Colony area on the night of August 19.

Ujjain superintendent of police Satyendra Shukla confirmed to media that the NSA has been invoked on four persons who among others had allegedly shouted the slogans. He refused to give Names of the accused.

The district collector invoked the NSA on four accused on the recommendation of the police. Shukla said police have arrested ten people for sloganeering so far.