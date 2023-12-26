(@FahadShabbir)

DAKAR (Senegal) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2023) Ten (10) Pakistani companies are showcasing their products at the 31st Dakar International Trade Fair (FIDAK) being held in Sengal's capital till December 31.

The aim of the Pakistani exhibitors is to explore the Senegalese market for developing strong business partnerships and introducing high quality Pakistani products in Senegal and West Africa.

The products include sports goods, surgical instruments, textiles (men, women and baby garments), cosmetics, leather goods, furniture, jewelery and handicrafts.

Pakistan Embassy in Senegal organized a number of activities on the sidelines of FIDAK 2023 to maximize the opportunities for Pakistani traders to develop business linkages.

The activities include the inauguration of pavilion by the Ministers of Commerce of Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, publicizing and promoting the products through social media campaigns and holding an Open House Journee du Pakistan (Pakistan Day) at the stalls.

The embassy also arranged for the Pakistani exhibitors to attend a business networking gala dinner, “Textile Night” organized by Senegalese Textile Association.

Pakistan made its maiden official participation in 29th FIDAK as the Guest of Honour Country from 6-20 December, 2021. Since then, the mission has been encouraging companies with the support of Trade Development Authority (TDAP) to showcase their products in FIDAK2023 from December 7-31, 2023.

TheFIDAK was inaugurated on December 15, 2023 by the Minister for Commerce, Local Consumption and SMEs of Senegal, Abdul Karim Fofana and Minister of Commerce, Industry and SME Promotion, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Souleymane Diarrassouba. Both Ministers visited and inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion among others.

The ministers appreciated “Made in Pakistan” products, especially footballs, surgical instruments, cosmetics and fabric and enjoyed making few shots with the football at sports goods stand. They were also presented footballs and other souvenirs from the Pakistani stalls.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Director General CICES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), President of the Dakar Chamber of Commerce CCIAD and Ambassador of Pakistan Saima Sayed.

President CCIAD in his remarks fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan for the 4th International Textile Expo in Karachi in May 2023 and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for enhancing bilateral trade engagements.

Ambassador Saima Sayed mentioned in her remarks that Pakistan and Senegal had a lot to offer each other for a win-win partnership.

She invited the attendees to visit the Pakistani stalls in FIDAK that were showcasing high quality “Made in Pakistan” products like sports gear, surgical instruments, textiles and ready-to-wear women clothing, baby garments, cosmetics, furniture and handicrafts.

The embassy of Pakistan also celebrated Pakistan Day, “Journee du Pakistan” at the Pakistan Pavilion set up at the Dakar International Trade Fair FIDAK 2023.

The FIDAK echoed with Dil Dil Pakistan and Pakistani snacks were served to all those, visiting the Pakistan Pavilion.

The Senegalese visitors appreciated the Pakistani products and hospitality. Pakistanis in Dakar joined in the festivity as well. A large number of Pakistanis also travelled from The Gambia for this event.

The mehndi stall was extremely popular among the Senegalese girls. Pakistanis at the event heartily joined in the festivities and danced to the Pakistani tunes.

Director General CICES (Centre International du Commerce Exterieur du Senegal), Salihou Keita dueing his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion for the Journee du Pakistan lauded the high-quality products and the workmanship, especially of the wooden carved furniture and the brass handicrafts there.

Since its independence in 1960, Senegal enjoys cordial friendly relations with Pakistan. Senegal has a reasonable size of economy with the potential for Pakistani exports and household goods.