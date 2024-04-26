Ten Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Friday that ten shops were
sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during an operation
launched by the district administration.
According to a handout issued, the anti-encroachment teams launched the operation
at Lorry Adda Road and various bazaars.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said no effort would be spared to
make the city encroachment free, adding that an indiscriminate operation against encroachments
would continue on a daily basis.
