Ten shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Friday that ten shops were

sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during an operation

launched by the district administration.

According to a handout issued, the anti-encroachment teams launched the operation

at Lorry Adda Road and various bazaars.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said no effort would be spared to

make the city encroachment free, adding that an indiscriminate operation against encroachments

would continue on a daily basis.