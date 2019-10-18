Terror bid foiled, two suicide attackers killed in Loralai encounter

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan personnel foiled a mega bid of terror and shot dead two suicide attackers in exchange of firing in Loralai on Friday.

According to FC spokesman, FC personnel signaled a suspected motorbike at Check Post when attackers did not stop and tried to flee away from the site after opening fire at them on at the moment.

The FC killed suspects in a retaliation after chasing them near Sapin Masjid in half hour.

"Suicide attackers were trying to attack on FC personnel who had deployed at Check Post of Loralai for ensuring strict security measures", the spokesman said added bid of terror were foiled by FC personnel after hectic efforts.

He said one of security personnel was also injured during exchanging of firing on the occasion and was rushed to hospital for medical aid.

The FC personnel cleared the traffic after completion of search operation in the area.

Further investigation was underway.