Terrorist Commander, Two Bombers Among 11 Killed In South Waziristan Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Terrorist commander, two bombers among 11 killed in South Waziristan operation

A terrorist commander and two suicide bombers among 11 others were killed on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Wana of South Waziristan District and successfully foiled a major terror plot

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A terrorist commander and two suicide bombers among 11 others were killed on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in general area Wana of South Waziristan District and successfully foiled a major terror plot.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place with the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan.

The terrorist commander was identified as Hafiz Ullah alias Tor Hafiz. A huge quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

