Terrorist, extremist groups to take advantage if Afghanistan left alone: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that if Afghanistan was left alone at this critical juncture, terrorist and extremist groups would take advantage of the instability which would be detrimental to not only the peace and stability of the region but the entire world.

Talking to the media persons after the PTI Parliamentary Party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that Afghanistan remained the focus of the meeting as the Prime Minister took the members of the parliamentary party into confidence over the Afghan situation.

He said that Pakistan's position was that Afghanistan should not be left alone at this time and aid for the war-ravaged country should continue on humanitarian grounds.

"We have facilitated visas for Afghan citizens, increased trade with Afghanistan, we are helping our brothers in Afghanistan and want the world not to leave Afghanistan alone and play its role for its rebuilding, " he added.

On the issue of appointment of DG ISI, the minister quoted the Prime Minister as emphatically saying that the army and the government were on the same page, and he had a very cordial relationship with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and they discussed all issues together, the situation remained the same regarding the appointment of DG ISI.

He said that the PM remarked that never before in the history of Pakistan had the relations between the civil and military leadership been as good as they were today.

The minister said that credit goes to COAS who had always given institutional support to democracy and civilian government in Pakistan.

Today, the people of Pakistan cherished the honour and dignity of the army, Chaudhry Fawad maintained.

The Prime Minister informed the parliamentary committee that matters related to the appointment of Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence had been fully settled, he added.

The minister said the process had started, his appointment would be expedited, both the civil and military sides were on board, this decision would be taken in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

Fawad pointed out that the main reason for inflation in the country was the rise in prices of commodities at international level.

Elaborating, he said that petroleum price had gone up from $ 40 to over $ 80 per barrel whereas in 2018, the price of palm oil was about $ 520 a metric ton, which was close to $ 1,200 per metric ton now.

"We have framed a new economic policy to deal with inflation", he said, adding from November, the government would launch three major programs which include Health Card, Farmer Card and Ehsas Card. He said that Health cards had been issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would be provided to the people of Punjab now.

"Every citizen of Punjab will be given a health card and every family in Punjab will be given medical insurance up to Rs 750,000 and this process will start from November and will be completed by March, next year", he said.

All data had been collected for Ehsas cards to be provided to poor and backward people, he added.

The minister said that through Ehsas Cards, poor people would be able to buy cheap items not only from utility stores but also from general stores.

He said that the Punjab government was issuing labour cards which would benefit the workers and farmer cards were also being issued to provide subsidies to the farmers.

Fawad said that the prime minister informed the members about the 'Rehmatu-Lil-Almeen' Authority and directed all PTI members to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in a grand manner.

He said that there would be two major celebrations on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, one at the Presidency and the other at the Convention Center where the Prime Minister would address a big religious gathering.

The minister said that media houses, especially tv channels had been requested to broadcast programs on topics related to the life of the HolyProphet (SAW) as his teachings were a message of truth, in the lightof which the nation would move forward.