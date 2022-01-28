(@Abdulla99267510)

Inter-Services Public Relations says that one terrorist was killed, several others injured while three terrorists were apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) At least ten soldiers were martyred and several others injured in a terrorist attack on a security forces ' check post in Balochistan's Kech district on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire raid by terrorists occurred on the night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several others injured. Three terrorists were also apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

The ISPR reiterated the armed forces’ determination to eliminate terrorists from the country at any cost.

The House offered fateha for the soldiers, who were martyred in a terrorist attack on a security forces' check post in Balochistan's Kech district.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad led the prayer.