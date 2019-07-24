Teshil Council presents Rs242.6mln fiscal budget for 2019-20

(@imziishan)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Tehsil Nazim Havelian, Sardar Arsal Pervez Wednesday here presented Rs242.6million fiscal budget for 2019-20 that was approved unanimously from the house.

Pervez while presenting the fiscal budget said that the expected revenue of TMA Havelian would be Rs 239mln during the year 2019-20.

Addressing the fiscal budget session, Pervez said that during the current fiscal year we have allocated Rs144.6mln for the developmental schemes while Rs98mln have been allocated for other sectors.

He said despite the fact that we have received only two installments of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) during the last fiscal budget year but still we increased developmental plan in the current budget.

Opposition leader during his speech said that no mega project was added in the fiscal budget 2019-20 and my proposal was to complete the remaining civil work of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) plazas in the city which would increase the revenue of TMA and also provide relief to the people who have deposited security money since the last ten years.

Member Tehsil Council Amjad Iqbal Tanoli said that TMA should contact the provincial government for the land of abandoned Animal Hospital building to utilize it for the public.

Convener of the budget session Sardar Tahir Habeeb also thanked the members of tehsil council and TMA for their cooperation in running the business of the house smoothly.