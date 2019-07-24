UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teshil Council Presents Rs242.6mln Fiscal Budget For 2019-20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Teshil Council presents Rs242.6mln fiscal budget for 2019-20

Tehsil Nazim Havelian, Sardar Arsal Pervez Wednesday here presented Rs242.6million fiscal budget for 2019-20 that was approved unanimously from the house

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : Tehsil Nazim Havelian, Sardar Arsal Pervez Wednesday here presented Rs242.6million fiscal budget for 2019-20 that was approved unanimously from the house.

Pervez while presenting the fiscal budget said that the expected revenue of TMA Havelian would be Rs 239mln during the year 2019-20.

Addressing the fiscal budget session, Pervez said that during the current fiscal year we have allocated Rs144.6mln for the developmental schemes while Rs98mln have been allocated for other sectors.

He said despite the fact that we have received only two installments of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) during the last fiscal budget year but still we increased developmental plan in the current budget.

Opposition leader during his speech said that no mega project was added in the fiscal budget 2019-20 and my proposal was to complete the remaining civil work of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) plazas in the city which would increase the revenue of TMA and also provide relief to the people who have deposited security money since the last ten years.

Member Tehsil Council Amjad Iqbal Tanoli said that TMA should contact the provincial government for the land of abandoned Animal Hospital building to utilize it for the public.

Convener of the budget session Sardar Tahir Habeeb also thanked the members of tehsil council and TMA for their cooperation in running the business of the house smoothly.

Related Topics

Business Budget Havelian Money From Government

Recent Stories

Imran emerges as strong advocate of Kashmiris: Dr ..

39 seconds ago

Aussie drug offers hope for stamping out wombat-ki ..

42 seconds ago

Haripur administration discards 2100 liters adulte ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan-US ties rapidly improving: Pakistan Tehre ..

46 seconds ago

Good news! Punjab govt to restore Free WiFi servic ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s GDP at current prices rises to AED22 ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.