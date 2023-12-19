TEVTA Punjab launches Techno-preneurship programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Punjab

commenced the Entrepreneurial and Advanced Freelancing Skills' course as a

part of its Techno-preneurship programme here on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta with the presence

of COO Engr Qurat-ul ain Memon and the parents of Arfa Karim.

During the inaugural ceremony, the secretary emphasized the importance of upgrading

skills of the youth to meet modern requirements which were crucial for the country's overall

development.

COO TEVTA Engr Qurat-ul ain Memon, in her address, revealed that the programme was a collaborative

effort with the Arfa Karim Foundation.

In the initial phase, 40 students and 10 instructors will

undergo training in advanced freelancing, enabling them to achieve self-dependence

and earn forex for the country.

Addressing the gathering, the parents of Arfa Karim, Col (retd) Randhawa, Samina Randhawa,

and CEO Arfa Karim Foundation Tabinda, shared their thoughts on the initiative.

Also present at the ceremony were Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, DG Industries,

DGs of TEVTA Amir Aziz, Umer Farooq, Sheraz Lodhi, and Col (retd) Rao Rashid.