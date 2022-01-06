UrduPoint.com

'The Golden Hour' Art Exhibition Showcases Northern Areas' Beauty

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:41 PM

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

An art exhibition titled 'The Golden Hour' has showcased landscapes and tourist sites of northern areas with an aim to promote tourism nation wide and internationally

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :An art exhibition titled 'The Golden Hour' has showcased landscapes and tourist sites of northern areas with an aim to promote tourism nation wide and internationally.

In an exhibition the artist have displayed mind blowing landscapes and tourist sites of northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature's beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums.

The exhibition was continued at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Nomad art gallery.

According to PNCA official Masroor Shah, 'The Golden Hour' has displayed by 15 artists across the country exploring their creativity and originality through the medium of art.

He added that Naran and Kaghan valleys in the Himalayan Mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on the top of best places in northern areas of the country.

"Naran valley stays open for tourist from May to September and remains closed during winters from October till April due to heavy snowfall" he added.

The artists have painted the roads leading towards the valley that used to get blocked due to avalanches.

The artists also through the colours at their canvas tried to project that every year a huge number of visitors travel to the site with their friends, families and loved ones to capture the best memories.

The exhibition helped the visitors, art and nature lovers to know that the Valley surrounded by lush green mountains and alpine forest that give a beautiful impact on travelers about Himalayan valleys that remained into their memories for long.

In the valley, there are a lot more to discover like the fairy tales of Saif Ul Malook Lake, Hike towards Ansoo Lake, Lulusar lake, The Queen Dudipatsar Lake and lastly Babusar Top.

The talented artists from different backgrounds have proved their mettle in projecting nature through colours that added more creativity and life to the nature.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Winters Alpine SITE April May September October Gold From Best Top Love

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

31 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

31 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

32 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

32 minutes ago
 COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in France, ..

COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in France, with over 300,000 new COVID-19 ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.