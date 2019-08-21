The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directs mobiles companies to submits license fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed two mobile companies including Mobilink and Telenor to submit Rs 36 billions each within two weeks to get their licenses renewed.

The court asked the two companies to submit atleast fifty percent amount mentioned by the PTA within the above mentioned time.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition of two mobile companies challenging the notice of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for submission of Rs 72 billion each to get their licenses renewed.

During hearing, the chief justice observed that the court could not issue a stay order on petition until the companies submit half of the amount.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case for one-month.