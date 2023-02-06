The Islamabad High Court (IHC) grants time to legislate for journalists' rights

UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted more time to the government for legislation to protect the rights of journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted more time to the government for legislation to protect the rights of journalists.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases regarding the matter filed by the International Federation of Journalists, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Islamabad High Court Journalists Association. Secretary, Ministry of Information and Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice appeared before the court.

To a query of the bench, the Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid said that the matter of electronic media journalists was viewed under the PEMRA Act and a council of complaints has been established at the PEMRA where the journalists could register their complaints.

The court observed that journalists were the real stakeholders in this matter thus their rights should be protected as the press was the fourth pillar of the state.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal prayed the court to grant some time in this regard. The chief justice said that the matter wouldn't be dragged into the courts if the Parliament and executive perform in their jurisdictions.

The court said that it was giving time to the respondents till February 11, for the measures to protect the rights of journalists and adjourned the case.

