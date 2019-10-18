UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Judgment On Hindu Community's Petition

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking official holidays for Hindu employees on the occasion of their religious festivals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking official holidays for Hindu employees on the occasion of their religious festivals.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC took up the case filed by a citizen Ashok Chand through his counsel Chaudhry Yasir Mehmood Advocate here.

During outset of hearing, the lawyer pleaded that the Hindu employees should be given holidays officially on their religious festivals 'Holli' and 'Dewali' etc as it was their basic right.

He further prayed the court to issue directives to the government for announcement of advance salaries for these employees on special occasions.

Justice Farooq asked the lawyer to explain that how the basic rights of minority sect were affected. To this Yasir Advocate said that the Constitution protects the rights of minorities as well and this petition was filed in this context.

The bench remarked that this was the power of executive and only it could take decision in this regard.

The court, however, reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.

