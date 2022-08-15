UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Sails Through National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 09:04 PM

The National Assembly on Monday passed The Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022 giving the powers for constituting board and Tobacco development committee to administrative division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :

The bill moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the purpose of amendments in Pakistan Tobacco Board Ordinance is to replace the words "Federal Government" with appropriate authorities in compliance of the federal cabinet decision.

The amendments proposed in the Ordinance included (i) Under the PTB Ordinance 1968, power with respect to constitution of the Board, Tobacco Development committee, and routine matters like power to allow export, power to direct purchase of tobacco , power to call for information, are vested in the federal government.

These powers are proposed to be devolved to the administrative division through the Pakistan Tobacco Board Ordinance Amendment Bill, 2021.

(ii) The amendment Bill also proposes to change the words "North West Frontier Province" to "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' wherever occurring in the Ordinance, in view of the change of name of the province vide 18th constitutional amendment.

The House has now been prorogued.

