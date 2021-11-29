The Supreme Court on Monday delisted the post-arrest bail application of MNA Ali Wazeer due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday delisted the post-arrest bail application of MNA Ali Wazeer due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah de-listed the bail after the arrest plea filed by Ali Wazir due to unavailability of third member of bench Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

On previous hearing held on Friday, the court had adjourned bail plea on Prosecutor General Sindh's request.