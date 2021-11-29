UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court Delists Ali Wazeer's Bail Plea

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

The Supreme Court delists Ali Wazeer's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday delisted the post-arrest bail application of MNA Ali Wazeer due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday delisted the post-arrest bail application of MNA Ali Wazeer due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah de-listed the bail after the arrest plea filed by Ali Wazir due to unavailability of third member of bench Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

On previous hearing held on Friday, the court had adjourned bail plea on Prosecutor General Sindh's request.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Sajjad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik stun fans in Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fie ..

Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fields at Bilateral Energy Forum ..

12 minutes ago
 SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA offic ..

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA officer

12 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potentia ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan, Rubles ..

12 minutes ago
 Woman killed by brother-in-law

Woman killed by brother-in-law

12 minutes ago
 Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras pr ..

Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras presidential poll

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.