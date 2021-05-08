The United States Welcomes The Arrival Of 1.2 Million Covid-19 Vaccines From Covax

The United States Government welcomes the successful arrival in Pakistan of 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which landed at Islamabad International Airport today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th April, 2021) The United States Government welcomes the successful arrival in Pakistan of 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which landed at Islamabad International Airport today.

This vaccine shipment was made possible through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The United States contributed $2 billion and will contribute an additional $2 billion through 2022 to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to support COVAX, making the United States the single largest contributor to global COVID-19 vaccine access.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Pakistan and the rest of the world, and we are proud to stand with the Government of Pakistan as partners in addressing the devastating effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the country,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler. “The United States has been standing side-by-side with our Pakistani counterparts throughout this challenging period to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and we will continue to work together until this deadly disease is under control.

The U.S. contributions to COVAX, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), support the purchase and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations in 92 low- and middle-income countries. This support is critical to controlling the pandemic, slowing the emergence of new variants, and helping to restart the global economy.

The United States is working with other donors to make further pledges to ensure the equitable and accelerated delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and is committed to collaborating with partners and governments to support global vaccination efforts.

Building on our long-standing partnership in the health sector, the United States has worked closely with Pakistan throughout the pandemic to protect public health and strengthen the COVID-19 response.