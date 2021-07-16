UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wallay To Organize Movie Night In Honour Of Dilip Kumar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Theatre Wallay to organize movie night in honour of Dilip Kumar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize a movie night in honour of Bollywood legend film star Dilip Kumar (Yousaf Khan) on July 17 here at The Farm, Banigala.

A film "Deedar" would be screened at the Farm, besides Karaoke night. Deedar was a 1951 musical film by Nitin Bose, starring Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Nargis.

The soundtrack was composed by the legend Naushad with lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni.

An official of Theatre Wallay Masnoon Raza said that the event aimed to pay a tribute to legend Dilip Kumar who died on July 7 after a prolonged illness.

Karaoke night menu includes Cheese sandwiches, chicken roll paratha, Aloo Paratha, Pineapple, green tea, coffee, lemonade and Lassi.

