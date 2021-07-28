UrduPoint.com
Theatre Wally To Organize Family Movie Night On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Theatre Wally to organize family movie night on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Theatre Wallay would organize family movie night on July 30 (Friday) at the Farm House, Bani Gala to entertain people with their families and friends under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Talking to APP, an official Mehmood Raza said American adventure comedy film "101 Dalmatians" (1996) would be screened at the movie night.

The film was a live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's' 1991 animated film, almost the same name itself, an adaptation of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel, he said.

