There is need to follow philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) : Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his martyred companions is a bright chapter in the history of the world.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said, "The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala are a beacon for all.

"The CM said the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) did not bow his head in front of falsehood for the sake of truth.

Parvez Elahi said, "In the current situation, there is a dire need to follow the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his struggle against oppression is an eternal message for all."