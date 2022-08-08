UrduPoint.com

There Is Need To Follow Philosophy Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) : Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:48 PM

There is need to follow philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his martyred companions is a bright chapter in the history of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his martyred companions is a bright chapter in the history of the world.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said, "The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala are a beacon for all.

"The CM said the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) did not bow his head in front of falsehood for the sake of truth.

Parvez Elahi said, "In the current situation, there is a dire need to follow the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) as his struggle against oppression is an eternal message for all."

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Karbala All

Recent Stories

Chief Minister congratulates Arshad Majeed for win ..

Chief Minister congratulates Arshad Majeed for winning gold medal in CWG

2 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar who underwent successful knees surge ..

Shoaib Akhtar who underwent successful knees surgery asks fans for prayers

19 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Naeem pays homage to martyrs of August 8 ..

Chaudhry Naeem pays homage to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army appoints Lt Gen Faiz as Commander Ba ..

Pakistan Army appoints Lt Gen Faiz as Commander Bahawalpur Corps

7 minutes ago
 5313 cops provided security to 9th Muharram proces ..

5313 cops provided security to 9th Muharram processions

7 minutes ago
 Main 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

Main 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.