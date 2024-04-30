Thief arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Cantt police have arrested a thief and recovered stolen mobile phones and cash from his possession during an operation conducted here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Jaan reported to police on April 13, that unknown thieves have stolen away 14 mobile phones worth over Rs 1.7 million from his shop situated at Maal Plaza in the premises of Cantt police station. The police registered case against unknown outlaws.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid to arrest the criminals and recover stolen valuables from his possession.

The police team solved the case and arrested the accused Amir Safar s/o Safdar Hussain.

The arrested criminal confessed that he was an AC mechanic and visited the mobile shop to repair of AC a few days before the crime. He informed police that he managed to make a duplicate key of the shop and took away 14 mobile phones from the shop.

Police sources added that stolen mobile phones and cash had been recovered from the arrested criminal and further investigations were underway.