Thief shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A alleged thief was shot dead in the area of Tarkhani police station.

Police said on Monday that Atta Muhammad r/o Chak 372-GB spotted a thief entering into his house late night.

He immediately opened fire and killed him on the spot.

On getting information,the police reached the spot and took the house owner into custody along with a crime weapon.

The body was shifted to hospital which was identified as Zafar (29) resident of Dijkot.

Further investigation was underway,said police.